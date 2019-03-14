Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHIL shares. BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.01 and a 52-week high of $212.80.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

In other news, Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.78, for a total value of $418,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,756,445.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

