eosDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $61,747.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Gate.io and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bibox, OTCBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

