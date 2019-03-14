Ensign Energy Services Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Ensign Energy Services from an “average” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Shares of ESI opened at C$5.51 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $853.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.89.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,041 shares in the company, valued at C$3,874,124.57.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

