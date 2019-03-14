Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.27

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.27 and last traded at C$32.27, with a volume of 28987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In other news, insider Stephen Sadler sold 15,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.70, for a total transaction of C$1,101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,300,280. Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,126 over the last ninety days.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

