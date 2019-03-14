Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

ERII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ERII opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Emily Smith sold 10,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

