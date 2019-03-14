Energy Fuels (UUUU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

NASDAQ UUUU opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

