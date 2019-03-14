EncrypGen Price Tops $0.0090 (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $601,669.00 and approximately $12,624.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00381409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.01678415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00228606 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004803 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,977 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

