Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,265,000 after purchasing an additional 740,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,447,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,081,000 after purchasing an additional 862,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,531,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

