Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $747,000 in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after buying an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after buying an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,729,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in II-VI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,133,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $556,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $76,993.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,517 shares of company stock worth $1,899,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

