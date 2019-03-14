Empire (EMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Empire (TSE:EMP) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

