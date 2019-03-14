Ellington Financial (EFC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 92327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ellington Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 34.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial LLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,560,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 351,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 881,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 462,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

