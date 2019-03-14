Eldorado Gold (ELD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.04 and last traded at C$6.04. 222,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,000,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.30 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$122.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.15 million. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.529999950284762 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

