Eight Capital Boosts Advantage Lithium (AAL) Price Target to C$2.60

Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of CVE:AAL opened at C$0.53 on Monday. Advantage Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 million and a PE ratio of -12.05.

Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Lithium will post -0.0399999970370373 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

