Egretia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $569,785.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Egretia has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $569,785.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00384866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01693460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,458,795,083 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.