Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,500 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $966,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,993. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $178.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $559,646,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after buying an additional 1,700,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

