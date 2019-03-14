Edward Vincent Jennings Sells 11,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Vincent Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 22nd, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 130,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $6,276,400.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $461,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $249,300.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $224,850.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $40,205,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 708,198 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,649,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Summit Insights raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

