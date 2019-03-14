Edmp Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 573,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2,180.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

