Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $56.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

