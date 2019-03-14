Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 60,818 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,022,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,215,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,944,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,868. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $467,046.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-acquires-60818-shares-of-nasdaq-inc-ndaq.html.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.