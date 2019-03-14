Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,773 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.05 per share, for a total transaction of $171,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,336 shares of company stock valued at $36,768,482. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $173.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $173.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

