eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Raised by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1,736.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,783 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,529.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $43.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

