Eagle Materials (EXP) Lifted to Market Weight at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

EXP stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after buying an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

