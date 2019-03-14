E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.59 ($11.15) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.