E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.59 ($11.15) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

