e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CFO Sells $130,408.65 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CFO John P. Bailey sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $130,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John P. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, John P. Bailey sold 35,822 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $288,367.10.

On Monday, March 11th, John P. Bailey sold 52,477 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $418,766.46.

On Tuesday, March 5th, John P. Bailey sold 19,086 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $151,161.12.

On Monday, February 25th, John P. Bailey sold 30,300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $290,274.00.

On Monday, February 11th, John P. Bailey sold 39,325 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $367,688.75.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 21,475 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $209,596.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $845,216.00.

On Monday, December 24th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $684,140.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $391.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 502,593 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

