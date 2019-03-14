e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CFO John P. Bailey Sells 35,822 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CFO John P. Bailey sold 35,822 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $288,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John P. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, John P. Bailey sold 16,655 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $130,408.65.

On Monday, March 11th, John P. Bailey sold 52,477 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $418,766.46.

On Tuesday, March 5th, John P. Bailey sold 19,086 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $151,161.12.

On Monday, February 25th, John P. Bailey sold 30,300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $290,274.00.

On Monday, February 11th, John P. Bailey sold 39,325 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $367,688.75.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 21,475 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $209,596.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $845,216.00.

On Monday, December 24th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $684,140.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 502,593 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

