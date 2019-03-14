Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,988. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18471.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

