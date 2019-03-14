Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.41 Million

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce sales of $32.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.62 million and the lowest is $30.21 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $126.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.50 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $133.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

