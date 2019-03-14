Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) Director Jean Martineau Sells 14,300 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Jean Martineau sold 14,300 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$25,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,684,317.88.

Jean Martineau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Jean Martineau sold 500 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$870.00.

Shares of DNG stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,377. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.52 target price (down previously from C$3.75) on shares of Dynacor Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

