DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DXPE stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $710.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.46. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $311.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 939,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,141,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.