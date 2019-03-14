DURECT (DRRX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 520,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 372,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 68.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,495,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,012,698 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 15.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DURECT by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,777,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 162,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

