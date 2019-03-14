DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Lifted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,883. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,977.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

