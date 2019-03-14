Douglas Emmett (DEI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 114888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 8,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $297,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

