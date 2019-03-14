Dollar General’s (DG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Dollar General stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,226,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

