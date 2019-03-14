Dock (DOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and Fatbtc. Dock has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00385387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01686682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00236494 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004967 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,476,595 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.