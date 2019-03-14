Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,147.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of DFS opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

