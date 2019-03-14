Dinerocoin (DIN) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dinerocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Dinerocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000392 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Dinerocoin (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. Dinerocoin’s official website is dinerocoin.org . Dinerocoin’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin . Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto

Dinerocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinerocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinerocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

