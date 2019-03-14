Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $2,208.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00023950 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,145,961 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

