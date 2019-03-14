Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.25 ($32.85).

ETR:DLG opened at €26.70 ($31.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a fifty-two week high of €28.68 ($33.35).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

