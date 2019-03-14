Diagnos (ADK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1583900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.
Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
Read More: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.