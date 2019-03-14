Desjardins Weighs in on Power Co. of Canada’s FY2019 Earnings (POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.94.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.35 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 92.57 and a quick ratio of 87.30.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.