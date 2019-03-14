Dero (DERO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $74,086.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00022109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Dero has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,744,968 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

