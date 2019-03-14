DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Receives $50.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,380,000 after acquiring an additional 257,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,090,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,134 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,155,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,754,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

