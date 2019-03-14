Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 7,500 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,552. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

