Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 2,247,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,383,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after buying an additional 245,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,851,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 706,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

