Delek Group Ltd. Sells 19,419 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Delek Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,557,000 after buying an additional 169,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,899 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

