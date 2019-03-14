Delek Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,588 Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opera Trading Capital increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,646.2% in the third quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 64,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,045,408. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

