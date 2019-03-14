Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,577 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.
A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.