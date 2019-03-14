Davita Inc (DVA) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Davita were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/davita-inc-dva-stake-boosted-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.