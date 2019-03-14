David D. Mandarich Sells 30,224 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) COO David D. Mandarich sold 30,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $872,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David D. Mandarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, David D. Mandarich sold 30,000 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $848,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, David D. Mandarich sold 35,224 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,004,588.48.

On Monday, February 25th, David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $1,630,750.00.

MDC stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.15. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $858.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

