Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $12,676.00 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024361 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004740 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00128546 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 35,859,972 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

